Louisiana woman delivers baby at Winter Park hospital after leaving home from Hurricane Ida

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Preparing for a new baby is stressful. So is planning for the approach of a dangerous storm. Lindsay Friedmann recently had to do both, at the same time. Friedmann, who lives in New Orleans, was 39 weeks pregnant as Hurricane Ida churned toward the Gulf Coast. She and her husband Josh elected to ride out the storm at home so she could deliver at the same hospital where she’d given birth to their first two children.