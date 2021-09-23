CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

 4 days ago

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Friday, extending gains into a fourth straight session, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, with strong commodity prices likely boosting miners and energy stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 14.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1% higher at 7,370.2 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 13,305.9 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

