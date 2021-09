To combat the rise of China, the United States must strengthen its defense partnership with India. I have been encouraged by the growing alliance between India and the United States since the resurgence of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) in 2017, and my hope is that India remains central to President Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy. By helping India upgrade its defense systems, the United States can empower India to defend itself and provide security in the Indian Ocean and Western Pacific region. This is all the more important since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

