Pirates looking for opportune time to utilize other backs
Through three games, second-year standouts Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell are the only two running backs to see the field on offense for East Carolina. In theory, it isn’t a surprise. Both players are all-conference caliber talents, and ECU has been locked in close games. The number of touches have been about even as well, with Mitchell carrying the ball 32 times and tallying 11 catches, while Harris has 34 carries and eight receptions.247sports.com
