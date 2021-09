There was a nearly 30 percent rise in murder in 2020, with more than 21,500 cases reported in the year, according to the FBI's annual Uniform Crime Report. The total was up from 16,669 in 2019, according to the FBI, and is one of the sharpest increases in murder in several years. The national murder rate, 6.5 per 100,000 people, is still lower than it was during much of the 1990s.

