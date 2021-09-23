Carey singer hosting 2nd KidsFest in Fostoria

Brian Durst is planning to have some fun on Saturday in Fostoria, and he expects to have plenty of company. Durst, a Carey resident who grew up in Fostoria, will conduct KidsFest for the second consecutive year, from 1-5 p.m., at Venue 18. Carnival games and various other activities, as well as a meal, will be available to youngsters. Admission to the event, which will take place inside and outside, is $5 per person, with children age 3 and under being admitted free.