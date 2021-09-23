CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 reasons the Raiders are legitimate playoff contenders after impressive 2-0 start

By Kousha Kangarloo
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Currently sitting atop the AFC West after a surprising 2-0 start, the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to take the NFL by storm and make a deep playoff run this season. With Derek Carr firing on all cylinders and Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs III coming up huge for the Raiders through the first two weeks of the season, things finally seem to be going Las Vegas’ way.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Say 700 Season Ticket Holders Representing 1,800 Tix Requested Refunds Or Roll Over To 2022 After COVID Vaccination Requirement

After the Las Vegas Raiders required all fans at Raiders games inside Allegiant Stadium to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, about 700 season ticket holders representing 1,800 tickets told the NFL team they want a refund or they advised the team to roll over their season tickets to the 2022 season, team President Dan Ventrelle said Tuesday.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Dolphins#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Steelers#Kenyan#Raiders After
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy