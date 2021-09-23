Ron Klain hasn't retweeted Jennifer Rubin since Politico reported on lovefest between Biden WH, WaPo columnist
It has been over a week since White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has retweeted one of his most favorite journalists, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin. Over the course of the Biden presidency, observers noticed how Klain, who is hyperactive on Twitter, has become known for retweeting journalists offering favorable coverage of the administration. Among those is Rubin, a once outspoken conservative writer and harsh critic of President Obama who has since morphed into one of President Biden's biggest cheerleaders.www.foxnews.com
