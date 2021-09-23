Ron Klain hasn't retweeted Jennifer Rubin since Politico reported on lovefest between Biden WH, WaPo columnist

The Hunter Biden e-mail coverup may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media’s corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable. Politico reports that Ben Schreckinger’s new book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” corroborates much of the New York Post’s pre-election reporting on Hunter Biden’s e-mails. Two of them stick out: The first is a 2015 missive from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for the chance to meet Joe Biden — then, still vice president. The second is a 2017 e-mail in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives included the line, “10 held by H for the big guy?”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO