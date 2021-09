The Mercer Island Women’s Club (MIWC) will hold a Zoom gathering at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. The purpose of the MIWC is to encourage friendships among the women of Mercer Island. According to the club, “In small groups, we come together to enjoy common interests, while in larger groups, we gather at social events, promote community service and raise funds for local charities. We are a diverse group of Island women (21+) who come together for intellectual pursuits, fun, fitness, food and more. Whether you’re retired, parenting or working, the MIWC is a great opportunity to give yourself some ‘me’ time.”

