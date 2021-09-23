CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Cook County Sheriff's Office sends officers to Chicago to help fight crime

By John Garcia
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAEUk_0c68O9Vz00

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They're hard to miss: the line of uniformed sheriff's officers on bikes riding down Chicago Avenue in the West Side Austin neighborhood. And that's the point; they're making their presence known.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office at one time primarily patrolled the suburbs, but no more. They are now in the city, talking to residents. Sheriff Tom Dart said there's no reason for his officers not to help Chicago police.

"The city is in the county," he said. "It shouldn't be a surprise. We go where we need to be."

Earlier in September, sheriff's officers beefed up patrols in River North following a number of recent shootings and assaults. Their presence also been effective in Austin. Since the start of the year, homicide is down more than 15% in the 15th District. But during that same period, homicides are up nearly 3% citywide. Shootings are also down nearly 6% in the district, versus up about 9% citywide.

Residents say they've noticed the difference.

"They have a good way of connecting to people in the community," said Austin resident Vanessa Stokes. "Folks talk to them because they're here."

Dart said the priority is not just to arrest criminals, but to establish relationships in the neighborhood. They recently moved into an office space there, signaling they'll be around for a while, though they have no illusions that they are here to do anything but supplement the much larger CPD force. There are 600 sheriff's officers, compared to about 12,000 Chicago police.

"Having the sheriff down there calmed things a lot," said 37th Ward Alderman Emma Mitts.

Chicago police said in a statement they have a solid partnership with the sheriff's officers, and Dart said he has a good working relationship with the police and the mayor.

"We're all in this together," he said. "It's complex and we all need to help."

Dart said he realizes the visibility of uniformed officers can make a big difference in a community, but with a limited number of officers there's only so many communities he can be in.

Comments / 95

Survival
3d ago

A lot of good it'll do but wish it would. The National Guards needs to be here. It's so scary and dangerous here, you never know when it's going to be you.. Sad

Reply(5)
24
Guest
3d ago

Why bother? They are not incarcerating for the illegal guns, murder, robberies or assaults. The City is a lost cause.

Reply(8)
20
can’t change Mother Nature
2d ago

Chicago officer didn’t seek out girl along beach because of race. He asked her to leave and she refused. It was closed. He also told others to leave it was closed. Stop allowing people to lie for greed of money and hatred to officers. National guard is needed to put these criminals and people in check to follow the law and rules.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Homicides#The Cook#37th Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy