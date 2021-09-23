COVID-19 cases up among Mass. kids, but not as sharply as other parts of the country
"We had been seeing an uptick in (COVID-19) cases in children but really still the majority of cases in children over the last month have been occurring in 20-40-year-olds," said Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital. "The northeast, in general, had not been seeing this exponential increase in pediatric cases that other parts of the country had."www.wcvb.com
