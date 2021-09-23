CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger employees found 'hiding in freezers' and rescued from roof after gunman shot 13 people in Tennessee

By Charles Davis
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Colliersville Police Chief Dale Lane speaking at a press conference on September 23, 2021.

Screenshot/WREG

  • Police said people were hiding in freezers and rescued from the roof after a shooting at Kroger in Tennessee.
  • A dozen people were left with severe injuries. Police arrived at the scene at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday.
  • The shooter is dead from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At least one person was killed and a dozen others wounded Thursday after a gunman opened fire at Kroger's grocery store outside Memphis, Tennessee.

"I've never seen anything like it," Colliersville Police Chief Dale Lane said at a press conference that aired on WREG , a local CBS affiliate. The gunman is deceased, he announced, from what is believed to be "a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The store was full of employees when the shooting happened, Lane said, describing the scene as "horrific."

"We found people hiding in freezers and locked offices," he said. "They were doing what they had been trained to do."

Another employee was rescued from the roof of the building.

The dozen survivors were left with "very serious injuries" and are being treated at area hospitals, Lane added.

Police have not yet revealed any possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

