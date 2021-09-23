CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Announced During Nintendo Direct

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has officially announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a brand-new expansion to last March's Switch exclusive, during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The "massive" expansion is due Summer 2022 on both Nintendo Switch and PC and will include new stories, locales, and monsters per the quick teaser trailer. Though not shown in the trailer, the expansion will also include hunting actions and quest ranks.

Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Figure Sculpted by Keita Okada

Capcom will release a Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo figure as part of its lineup of Tokyo Game Show 2021 merchandise. Additionally, this figure has been sculpted by Keita Okada. Pre-orders for the figure are currently open, with its scheduled release slated for January 27, 2022. The figure will cost 16,500 yen, or roughly $149. International shipping is not available for this item.
COMICS
nintendowire.com

Mega Man’s Rush bounces into Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise’s introduction of Palamutes was ingenious as it opened the door to plenty of cross-over concepts. We’ve already got one of Capcom’s most iconic canine’s in the game, Okami’s Amaterasu, but now it’s time for the company’s other iconic pup. Yup, that’s right, Mega Man’s robotic dog Rush...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

Is Monster Hunter Rise Better or Worse than Capcom’s Previous Installments?

Despite its success, Monster Hunter Rise has been criticized for lacking content and difficulty in comparison to other Monster Hunter titles. In truth, Rise's difficulty and content is comparable to - if not greater than - other normal Monster Hunter titles. The main issue stems from timing; currently, older games with more robust expansions can be purchased for a cheaper price than Monster Hunter Rise. In an immediate sense, players searching for the greatest amount of content and difficulty would be more pleased with those older titles. But Rise offers unique experiences and challenges of its own, and it continues to get more content as time goes on, making it worth a closer look from both series veterans and newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Take Rush for a Ride in the Latest Capcom Collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise

Given that Mega Man has been one of the biggest collaboration titles in past Monster Hunter titles, it’s no surprise that it’s the latest for Rise. This time around however, it’s the Palamute companion getting a brand new costume to rock into battle. Rush’s costume will be available in a brand new event quest wear players can decorate their canynes for battle to help them traverse and fight monsters much like Mega Man himself taking his buddy into battle. It won’t be long until he’s ready either, as the Rush quest will be available starting next week.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Monster Hunter Rise x Mega Man collaboration begins September 24

Capcom will launch a Mega Man collaboration in Monster Hunter Rise starting September 24, the company announced. Users who clear the event quest will receive the Hunter layered armor set “Akuma,” which is themed after Street Fighter‘s Akuma. Get the details below, via Capcom. A new Event Quest to unlock...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

“Boomy Dango” Event Quest Now Live For Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has released a new event quest for Monster Hunter Rise. The quest is titled “Boomy Dango” and puts players up against a Bazelgeuse. Completing this quest will unlock new “Dango Set” stickers for players to use. This quest requires Hunter Rank 8, and can be unlocked by speaking to...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute Jewelry Now Available

Japanese jewelry retailer U-Treasure has released a Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute jewelry. Consumers can currently get their hands on either necklace through the official U-Treasure storefront. The Monster Hunter Rise Palico and Palamute necklaces will cost 16,500 yen or $150 individually. [Thanks, Famitsu!]. The necklaces feature distinct charms...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Weapons & Super Punch Glitch Leak | GameSpot News

In this video, DeVante talks about Halo Infinite’s newest weapons that were revealed by accident in the current multiplayer beta. Alongside the weapons are a new glitch, reminiscent of an old “BXB” glitch from Halo 2. 343 Industries have also given more details on the future of Infinite’s bots. Later...
ACCIDENTS
Gamespot

Best PC Controller: From Gamepads To Flight Sticks And More

As a primarily console player, I completely understand that sometimes playing a PC game with a mouse and keyboard can seem daunting. Heck, sometimes it's not even about the difficulty--sometimes playing with a controller is just a more comfortable experience for the genre of game. So having a gamepad controller on hand can be nice. If you're in the market for a good PC controller, you have several different first- and third-party options. The following choices are our picks for the 10 best PC controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Racing Wheel: Top Picks For PlayStation, Xbox, And PC

There's never been a better time to be a fan of racing games, as not only is there no shortage of great titles to choose from, but they all look fantastic on current consoles and PC rigs. Not only is there a wide selection of attractive games to choose from, but you can faithfully replicate what it feels like to be inside of a modern hypercar thanks to a selection of peripherals on offer from multiple manufacturers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Bastion Rework Trailer

Learn more about Bastions changes in Overwatch 2. His ultimate has changed to an artillery strike instead of his tank form. Also he can move around now in his sentry mode. See some of the changes in action and more.
VIDEO GAMES
KFOR

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Challenge Quest 04 Now Available For Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has released a new Challenge Quest for Monster Hunter Rise. Challenge Quest 04 puts players up against the “Wyvern Of Malice” Magnamalo in the Arena. It requires Hunter Rank 4, and only up to 2 players may challenge it in a party. It can be unlocked by speaking to Senri the mailman, and can be attempted by talking to Master Utsushi at the Gathering Hub.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mystery Swords

Sign In to follow. Follow Mystery Swords, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fantastic Troop

Sign In to follow. Follow Fantastic Troop, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES

