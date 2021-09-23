Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Expansion Announced During Nintendo Direct
Capcom has officially announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a brand-new expansion to last March's Switch exclusive, during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation. The "massive" expansion is due Summer 2022 on both Nintendo Switch and PC and will include new stories, locales, and monsters per the quick teaser trailer. Though not shown in the trailer, the expansion will also include hunting actions and quest ranks.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0