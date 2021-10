NORTH PORT, Fla. — A phone purchased by Brian Laundrie is part of some newly revealed evidence the FBI is examining in connection to the Gabby Petito case. Her fiancé had the phone and left it at home the day he went for a hike, family lawyer Steven Bertolino said in a text message. The FBI, he added, now is in possession of that phone.

