A corpse dangling from a tree. A forgetful detective with terrible taste in ties. A sidekick with an absolutely cracking jacket. Disco Elysium, which launched in 2019 but nonetheless feels like it's always been here, is hard to define or summarise. But hardly a day has gone by without me sparing it a thought. Or two. Or three. For the second year running it's snatched the number one spot in our Top 100 games list, and I wouldn't be surprised to find myself recommending it stay there in 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO