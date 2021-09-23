City officials provide storm damage update

Port Huron’s City Manager, Police and Fire chiefs updated the public on the damage from Wednesday’s severe storms. Fire Chief Corey Nicholson says his department responded to a handful of structure fires that afternoon and evening. A home near Glenwood and Erie suffered the most damage from the storms, including substantial smoke and fire damage on the first story and attic. Nicholson says all the homes that suffered fire damage are expected to be habitable. There were no injuries reported. City Manager James Freed says the largest issue currently facing the city is down power lines and tree limbs. He says hundreds of lines are down in the city and it will take through much of the day Friday until power can be restored. A full video of the press conference can be viewed at the link below.