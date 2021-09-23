CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Washington Shores residents worry about overgrown city trees

By Karen Parks, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhVwK_0c68K9N900

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tons of trees adorn the streets of Washington Shores. But residents worry some of them could become a problem.

“The trees have gotten out of control,” resident Macene Isom.

She said many of them need trimming to stop them from blocking sidewalks and hanging into yards.

Isom said she’s reached out to city officials with few results.

Channel 9 reached out to the city, and a spokesperson said:

“The city of Orlando is working closely with residents on addressing reported concerns with the trees in the area… recently, the city has trimmed trees on Hankins Circle and Wooden Blvd. and will continue efforts to complete the requests in the neighborhood.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

You can report a tree problem by clicking here, emailing trees@cityoforlando.net or calling 407-246-2283.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood. Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
50K+
Followers
65K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy