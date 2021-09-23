Washington Shores residents worry about overgrown city trees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tons of trees adorn the streets of Washington Shores. But residents worry some of them could become a problem.

“The trees have gotten out of control,” resident Macene Isom.

She said many of them need trimming to stop them from blocking sidewalks and hanging into yards.

Isom said she’s reached out to city officials with few results.

Channel 9 reached out to the city, and a spokesperson said:

“The city of Orlando is working closely with residents on addressing reported concerns with the trees in the area… recently, the city has trimmed trees on Hankins Circle and Wooden Blvd. and will continue efforts to complete the requests in the neighborhood.”

You can report a tree problem by clicking here, emailing trees@cityoforlando.net or calling 407-246-2283.