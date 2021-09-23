Candidate profile: Glenda Gail Parker sets sights on City Council
Glenda Gail Parker wants to make Alexandria more environmentally friendly and believes serving on City Council is the way she can help achieve that goal. The decision to run for council follows Parker’s move back to the city three years ago and the ensuing dismay she experienced upon seeing that raw sewage still emptied into the Potomac River and a small oil spill still existed just north of downtown in an area where people often fish.alextimes.com
