The “organizational nightmare” of managing a classroom this year

The beginning of the school year is a great time to implement new classroom management strategies. There is nothing like a fresh year to start from scratch. If you are looking for a fun tool to engage students this year, try out this game called “Teachers vs. Students.” If you think you don’t need this right now, that’s great too! Feel free to bookmark this one for later. Sometimes, switching up your classroom management strategy in the middle of the year is an effective way to reach those students who zone out. Natural shifts in the calendar, such as weather, extended breaks, days off, or testing can contribute to students losing focus. This game creates a fun competition that often pulls the entire class together as a team and creates a common goal.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO