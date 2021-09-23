CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The “organizational nightmare” of managing a classroom this year

Cover picture for the articleAcross the country, different school districts have taken radically different approaches to reopening in the 2021 school year. The Logan-Hocking school district in southeastern Ohio, which kept schools open most of last year, began this school year without an indoor mask requirement for vaccinated students. About one month in, 150 students and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 1,000 had been quarantined.

