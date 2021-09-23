Community leaders react to mass shooting at Collierville Kroger

Collierville Kroger Mass Shooting Bomb Unit Memphis Police Bomb Unit makes the scene of a mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville. (WHBQ)

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Local and state leaders reacted to the mass shooting that injured 12 people and left two dead, including the shooter, at the Kroger in Collierville Thursday.

Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) is being kept apprised of developments involving today’s mass shooting in Collierville, and made the following statement:

“The shooting in Collierville today is another horrific incident caused by someone who undoubtedly had mental health issues and a firearm. That is a deadly combination. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and with all in Collierville and the Greater Memphis community.”

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) issued a statement today in response to the mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger:

“My heart aches for our families who are caught in yet another act of senseless gun violence. My family is praying for these victims and their caregivers, but it’s going to take collective action from us all to heal the scars of this tragedy moving forward. No one should have to watch over their shoulder at work or picking up groceries. This cannot be the cost of living in a free society.”

Rep. Mark Green tweeted that he was “Praying for the victims and our first responders.”

Councilman JB Smiley, Jr.’s statement on the mass shooting:

“Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. --Matthew 5:4

I mourn for the families impacted by today’s mass shooting in Collierville and for the peacefulness and security that all in this community may never know again.

When we go to the grocery store, or the pharmacy, or the movies, we shouldn’t have to worry about who is carrying a gun and we shouldn’t have to worry about not being able to return home to our families. But permitless carry laws further erode this sense of security.

Violent crime is not something that is confined to the inner-city. It plagues every corner of Tennessee as we saw with the violence today in Collierville. However, peace of mind does not come with more handguns in the hands of more untrained and unpermitted people. I stand with the law enforcement community and the overwhelming majority of gun owners who agree that high safety standards for gun ownership and common-sense rules for carrying weapons are critical to keeping our communities safe.

Everyone deserves to be safe in their homes and in their communities. I want to thank all of our law enforcement for their bravery during today’s mass shooting. I pray for everyone in Collierville tonight and for the families and friends of those impacted by today’s violence. I pray that they will once again feel safe and feel peace in their community and that we all will be able to work together toward building a better Tennessee.”

Statement from Shelby County Commission Chairman Willie Brooks Jr.:

I am saddened by what happened in Collierville at the Kroger Store today with the senseless shooting of employees and shoppers. We are grateful for the leadership of the Collierville Police Department and the support from other local law enforcement agencies during the investigation. We are praying for the victims and their families and ask all Shelby County residents to do the same.

The following is a statement from State House Minority Leader Karen Camper on the shooting at the Collierville Kroger:

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families of the horrible mass shooting in Collierville. This is a scene that continues to play out across the country and now comes to our own backyard. While there will be time in the future for reasoned discussion about the causes of this tragedy…this is not that time. This is a time for us to come together for thoughtful reflection and prayer for all the victims and their families.”

Statement from Pastor J. Lawrence Turner of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on the Kroger mass shooting in Collierville:

“This afternoon’s shooting in Collierville is a horrific and senseless tragedy. We weep with the families of the victims, we pray for healing of the physically wounded, and we pray for healing for the spiritual wounds that so many will suffer in the wake of yet another all-to-frequent act of gun violence. This is a reminder that evil does not have a zip code. It invades our lives across color lines and communities. We can no longer just offer our thoughts and prayers. We must also offer our resolve to end this insidious cycle in our city and our nation. My prayer is that we all come together to work diligently to ensure the safety of our community so that no family will have to endure the nightmare of losing a loved, or watching a loved one suffer, due to gun violence. I pray that God will grant us a peace that surpasses our understanding to comfort us during these distressing times.” - Rev. J. Lawrence Turner, Senior Pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (DOC) and President of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis

Shelby County Commissioner David Bradford released the following statement Friday:

“The event that took place in Collierville yesterday was horrific. I want to thank Chief Dale Lane, the Collierville Police force, Floyd Bonner and the Sheriff’s office, and all the other agencies that took action. My family and I will be praying for all those involved, and I urge everyone to do the same. Don’t forget to hug those you love and cherish every moment you spend with them.”

