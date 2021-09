SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has made California’s universal voting by mail system for permanent. The governor signed Assembly Bill 37 into law on Monday. The bill means every registered California voter will get their ballot mailed to them before a statewide election. Proponents have been pushing for the law to allow voters more freedom to cast their ballots as well as increase participation. “As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” Newsom said in a statement upon signing the bill....

