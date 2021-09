CAPITOLA – Capitola businesses who meet certain criteria could be awarded up to $7,500 in grant money by the city — as long as they apply by no later than Thursday. According to a statement from the city, it has partnered with the Small Business Development Center of Santa Cruz to award an expected 30 to 35 businesses with up to 25 employees to cover rent or mortgage payments. The Small Business Development Center will review applications and provide one-on-one and group training for selected businesses.

CAPITOLA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO