Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Looked ‘Very Much In Love’ During NYC Visit To UN: Video & Photo

By Jessica Wang, Lanae Brody
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked ‘in love’ and straight ‘out of a fairytale’ during their first outing in New York.

From California to New York: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Manhattan on Thursday, Sept. 23 for a day of social commitments, including a trip to the United Nations headquarters to meet with US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. According to an eyewitness, the royals looked “very much in love” while in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aByAZ_0c68JPCV00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the UN in New York on September 23 (HollywoodLife)

“Meghan and Harry visited a UN ambassador for about an hour at an apartment building in the midtown east area,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife exclusively, adding that the duchess, 40, “looked stunning, like seeing someone out of a fairytale book walk right in front of you.” The source added, “They were very nice and very much in love. They arrived around 12:45 [p.m.] and left around 1:30 p.m.”

Meghan looked stylish for the meeting, wearing a brown overcoat over a black turtleneck and knee-length skirt. Harry, 37, looked dapper in a suit. The ambassador shared a few snapshots with the two from her office on Thursday. “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness,” Linda captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i4yE_0c68JPCV00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the World Trade Center in New York on September 23 (Shutterstock)

The meeting with the ambassador came after the couple began their day with a visit to the One World Observatory at the World Trade Center early Thursday. Meghan and Harry were joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray, as well as Governor Kathy Hochul. Meghan opted for a different, all-black look during that visit, pairing a turtleneck and trousers with a coat. It’s unclear if their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 3 months, have joined them on the trip, but the NYC trip marks the couple’s first public outing since the birth of their daughter.

Meghan and Harry are also set to attend Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25 to “continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity,” per Global Citizen’s website, in an effort to “end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere.” Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish are among the star-studded guests. The royal couple are reportedly staying at The Carlyle, a luxury hotel that was Princess Diana‘s favorite place to stay while in the city.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

