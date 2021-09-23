Is silver set for a comeback or a commodity crash?
Silver is on pace for its fourth straight negative month after hitting its lowest level of the year this past Monday. For the past four decades, both gold and silver tend to move in tandem given their use as an industrial metal and their storage for wealth. And yet, silver's price weakness prevailed despite relative strength in gold and the broader commodity space. Why the divergence in this 40 year-old relationship? And at current prices, is silver undervalued? Kristina Partsinevelos joins Power Lunch to answer these questions.www.cnbc.com
