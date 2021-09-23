CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Is silver set for a comeback or a commodity crash?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver is on pace for its fourth straight negative month after hitting its lowest level of the year this past Monday. For the past four decades, both gold and silver tend to move in tandem given their use as an industrial metal and their storage for wealth. And yet, silver's price weakness prevailed despite relative strength in gold and the broader commodity space. Why the divergence in this 40 year-old relationship? And at current prices, is silver undervalued? Kristina Partsinevelos joins Power Lunch to answer these questions.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

The stage is set for another silver rally - Kootenay Silver CEO

"The stage is set" for silver to break out, it's just a matter of timing, said Jim McDonald, CEO of Kootenay Silver. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
MARKETS
CNBC

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is cash-flow positive despite Covid looming, says CEO

Choe Peng Sum of Pan Pacific Hotels Group says its hotels in Singapore have been used for people to serve their stay-home notices and have staycations, and in Australia it's being used for "isolation business." This brings up the occupancy levels close to 80%-90%, helping the company to be cash-flow positive.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Power Lunch
Axios

Stock buybacks boom as corporate cash piles grow

The Delta variant is keeping more companies cautious about how to invest the mountains of cash they have at their disposal. That hesitancy has led, in part, to corporate spending on stock buybacks outpacing capital expenditures this year. Why it matters: Companies hoarded cash and raised prices over the past...
STOCKS
CNBC

UK could deploy army to deliver fuel as drivers panic buy gasoline

Britain could bring in the army to deliver gasoline after a weekend of panic buying left gas stations around the country without fuel. Long queues of cars were have been seen outside U.K. gas stations in recent days, as drivers attempted to fill their vehicles following media reports of an impending shortage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Target is proactive -- investing $4 billion annually to make its stores and services even better than they are today. COVID testing is a plus for Abbott -- but its other programs ensure growing revenue in any context. Lululemon is reaching growth goals early -- even as the pandemic continues.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
CNBC

Electric-car maker Polestar strikes $20-billion deal with Gores Guggenheim SPAC

Swedish electric-car maker Polestar said on Monday it will go public by merging with a U.S.-listed blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners at an enterprise value of $20 billion. The Polestar deal will be supported by cash proceeds of around $800 million from Gores...
BUSINESS
CNBC

UBS notes postponed verdict in 4.5 billion euro French tax case

UBS noted a decision by French judges to postpone their ruling on the Swiss bank's appeal against a 4.5 billion euro ($5.27 billion) fine imposed for helping wealthy clients stash undeclared assets offshore. "UBS takes note of the decision by the Paris Court of Appeal today, 27 September 2021, that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Tech falls as rates rise

Shannon Sacoccia and Joe Terranova join the Halftime Report with their views on rising rates and falling technology stocks. "We are, basically, right now, unfortunately, trading the direction of yields," Terranova tells Scott Wapner.
STOCKS
CNBC

Crude oil went from "relative oversupply," to undersupply, Kilduff says

As some U.K. gas stations run out of gas following panic buying, John Kilduff, founding partner of Again Capital, joins The Exchange to discuss global oil markets and prices. "We have somehow, in a very short amount of time, gone from a period of relative oversupply to one of undersupply right now," Kilduff tells Kelly Evans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy