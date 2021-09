Training camp is almost upon us after a long, eventful off-season which saw some long-time Sabres leave, some new faces join, and one disgruntled captain remain with the team. The most anticipated storyline ahead of camp is tomorrow’s pending arrival of Jack Eichel to take his team physical ahead of the true camp festivities beginning in earnest. It’s widely assumed that Eichel will fail that physical and then be placed on injured reserve while the two sides continue to negotiate the path forward as it relates to Eichel’s surgery. Is it possible he passes the physical though? We’ll get to that and more with 10 burning training camp questions.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO