CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Enter your team in HBSL for this season!

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

Be sure to register your team for another season of the HockeyBuzz Super League Fantasy Game!. It's the best fantasy game every created! The HBSL is a hybrid between a salary cap game and a head-to-head fantasy game. Each week you create your 20 man roster based on the actual NHL salary cap and the actual salary cap hits. You then face-off with a fellow hockey fan. At the end of the regular season, we throw the best 128 teams into a 7-week playoff.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fear The Fin

2021-22 St. Louis Blues Preview: Another underwhelming season?

If you’re like us, the St. Louis Blues are a team you’ve grown to view as an enemy. Yes, I still have not let go of the pain and suffering we endured as Sharks fans during the 2019 Western Conference Final. I am sure I am not alone in actively rooting against the St. Louis Blues still to this day.
NHL
hillsdalecollegian.com

Softball team gears up for season

The Hillsdale College softball team will begin its fall season with its first two games next Saturday the 18th at 10am against Kent State and 12pm against Lawrence Tech. “It’s our first time playing outside competition with our new squad,” 5th year senior catcher Madison Stoner said. “I think it’s just basically laying a foundation for what we expect for ourselves this year. It will be good for seeing where we stand right now and then improving upon that throughout the rest of the fall and spring seasons.”
HILLSDALE, MI
MLive.com

Five Jackson-area football teams enter initial Associated Press rankings

Napoleon hosts Manchester in high school football — JACKSON – The first official rankings for the 2021 Michigan high school football season were released by the Associated Press earlier today and five Jackson-area programs found themselves inside the Top 10 of their respective divisions. Jackson Lumen Christi (3-0) entered the...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Kessel
CBS News

NFL teams with the most promise this season

NFL teams hit the gridiron for the start of the 17-game regular season on Sunday. CBS Sports senior NFL writer and host of the "Pick Six" podcast Will Brinson joins CBSN to discuss the highlights.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mitch Marner: Maple Leafs 100% vaccinated entering 2021-22 season

About 85% of NHL players had been fully vaccinated by August. It's unclear how much that number has changed, if at all. The NHL Players Association is encouraging players to get vaccinated and warned about potential pay losses during the upcoming season if they don't get the shot. According to...
NHL
NBC Washington

What to Make of the Blue Jackets Entering the 2021-22 Season?

What to make of the Blue Jackets entering the 2021-22 season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Previewing the Metro Division ahead of the 2021-22 NHL regular season. Today's entry: The Columbus Blue Jackets. 2021 record and finish: 18-26-12, 7th in the Central Division. Missed playoffs. Coach: Brad Larsen. Notable...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Nhl Salary Cap#Jersey#Hbsl#Amazon Com
Islands' Weekly

Lobos Volleyball team is ready for the season

Submitted by Karrie Warner. Let me introduce myself, my name is Karrie Warner. I have the privilege of being asked to coach the 2021 volleyball season while our beloved Marina is on maternity leave. I have not been able to coach since I have moved to Lopez Island two years ago and I am so excited for the opportunity to get back in the gym.
VOLLEYBALL
NBA Analysis Network

Ranking Top 10 NBA Point Guards Entering 2021-22 Season

In the NFL, you need a great quarterback in order to contend for a Super Bowl and in the NBA, every championship-caliber team always has terrific guard play. When you look at the last handful of NBA champions, it is clear to see that the point guard position played a big role in them hanging a banner.
NBA
The Oakland Post

Nobody cares about your fantasy football team

As football season gets underway, I must offer some of you a humble reminder: nobody cares about your fantasy football team. It’s called fantasy football for a reason. It’s not real. It has no implications on real football or real life in general. So, when a big name player gets...
NFL
hockeybuzz.com

Words and Actions

What a time in the hockey world, eh? Player media tour is ongoing in Chicago; tryouts are being handed out like Candy; rookie camps are beginning; and political quotes are being thrown around. Last week, we witnessed the sudden firing of Sylvain Lefebvre and the promotion of Steven McCarty, with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Entering Training Camp

It's not exactly New Year's Eve. Excitement and anticipation are palpable in the cities of the NHL's 32 teams—or at least in most of them—as the league counts down into mid-September and training camps begin to open. Preseason games will commence Sept. 25, and the slate of 1,312 regular-season games...
NHL
Laredo Morning Times

UISD teams enter final tuneup games

UISD football coaches have one more week to see their teams in game action before the games start counting toward district records. Each team is starting to develop its identity. There are aspects of the game that each has improved on, and there are some that each needs to work on.
LAREDO, TX
FanSided

NL Wild Card: Five teams enter, one team emerges

At the midway point of September, there are three teams with a realistic chance to grab the second NL Wild Card spot (Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals) and two teams with a very long shot of grabbing the final spot (Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets).
MLB
Yardbarker

Assessing the New York Rangers center depth for 2021-22

It appears the Rangers will enter training camp with Mika Zibanejad, Ryan Strome, Filip Chytil, Morgan Barron, Kevin Rooney, and Greg McKegg vying for center positions. Zibanejad and Strome are guaranteed the top two spots, assuming the Rangers don’t trade for Jack Eichel. News on Eichel has been slow recently, but Elliotte Friedman reported on September 9th that the Sabres have re-engaged in talks.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Devils Media Day and Training Camp

The start of training camp came in full swing as players and coaches talked to the media about the upcoming season. A sense of optimism was in the air as "winning" was on the minds of the players. Here are a few things that caught my attention:. 1. Nico Hischier...
NHL
Bleacher Report

Dear Abbey: The Hottest Hot Takes Entering the 2021-22 NHL Season

Welcome to another edition of Dear Abbey, in which I don't give life advice like the real Dear Abby, but I do talk about hockey. We're in the dog days of the offseason, but they are rapidly coming to an end as players report to their team training facilities, and rookie camps and tournaments get underway. Guys are back on the ice in anticipation of the 2021-22 NHL season.
NHL
FanSided

Biggest holes for the Indiana Pacers entering this season

What do the Indiana Pacers still need to fix prior to the upcoming NBA season?. Not a single team in the NBA is perfect and the Indiana Pacers are far from that mark as they prepare for their first season with Rick Carlisle back at the helm. They missed the playoffs last season but are returning much of the same roster this time around, leading many to believe they will see many of the same struggles.
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

All Bruins players and staff are fully vaccinated

Just days after deputy commissioner Bill Daly said last week that the NHL expects 98% of players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the season, it's been confirmed that all Bruins players and staff have been fully vaccinated. This report was confirmed by general manager Don...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy