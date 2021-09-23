Enter your team in HBSL for this season!

The Hillsdale College softball team will begin its fall season with its first two games next Saturday the 18th at 10am against Kent State and 12pm against Lawrence Tech. “It’s our first time playing outside competition with our new squad,” 5th year senior catcher Madison Stoner said. “I think it’s just basically laying a foundation for what we expect for ourselves this year. It will be good for seeing where we stand right now and then improving upon that throughout the rest of the fall and spring seasons.”

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO