Biden administration begins reimbursing Florida districts that had funds held over mask mandates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents and educators rallied at New York City Hall on Saturday, pushing for a remote option in schools. They’re concerned about the safety of students and staff with in-person instruction mandatory and a rise in COVID cases. They’re calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Education to allow remote learning. “One that is a permanent part of our workplace policy, not temporary and just for the duration of this pandemic,” said Shahana Hanif, Democratic nominee for New York City Council – Brooklyn. “We’d all much rather be home working and teaching and keeping each other and our kids safe,” art educator Tajh Sutton said. Earlier this week, the city annoucned it’s upgrading health and safety measures in schools with testing every week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO