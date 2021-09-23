CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration begins reimbursing Florida districts that had funds held over mask mandates

By Yacob Reyes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Department of Education on Thursday reimbursed about $148,000 to a Florida school district that was penalized for mandating masks for in-person learning. Why it matters: The award is the first under the administration's Project to Support America's Families and Educators grant program. Florida had withheld funds from Alachua County in August, after it defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning mask mandates in schools.

