A medical group and a hospital are suing Montana over a law that prohibits employers from requiring COVID vaccinations.

The organization’s policies come amid federal mandates designed to spur Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot. The American College of Physicians (ACP) this week rolled out new policies that support the promotion of vaccines in the interest of public safety and health, saying that the government may appropriately require employers, schools, public agencies, and organizations receiving federal funding to require employees or students show proof of vaccination with recommended immunizations against highly transmissible diseases during a public health emergency.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO