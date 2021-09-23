CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 07:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 730 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 9:16 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.7 feet, or 0.7 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 PM EDT Thursday was 10.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.0 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Water begins to cover backyards of homes on Bowers Road (County Road 1/1). Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) is flooded and impassible. Water also approaches Golf Course Road (County Road 36) and Grapevine Road (County Road 9/14). * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.8 feet on 03/20/1963. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.7 Thu 9 pm 9.9 8.3 6.4 10.8 Thu 10 pm

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

R. Kelly convicted of luring women, underage girls for sex

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. Jurors in Brooklyn federal court...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, became the second senior Fed official to announce that he is resigning after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, WV
County
Jefferson County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Jefferson, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather Radio
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy