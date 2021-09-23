Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 07:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 730 AM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Opequon Creek near Martinsburg. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 9:16 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.7 feet, or 0.7 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:16 PM EDT Thursday was 10.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.0 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Water begins to cover backyards of homes on Bowers Road (County Road 1/1). Douglas Grove Road (County Road 9/16) is flooded and impassible. Water also approaches Golf Course Road (County Road 36) and Grapevine Road (County Road 9/14). * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.8 feet on 03/20/1963. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2AM 8AM 2PM Stg Time Date Opequon Creek Martinsburg 10.0 10.7 Thu 9 pm 9.9 8.3 6.4 10.8 Thu 10 pm