The Ecology of Rationality

Emma Archer, PLOS Climate Editor-in-Chief, discusses some of the highlights of the recent IUCN World Conservation Congress. Two weeks ago, I had the great privilege of attending the IUCN World Conservation Congress, running from September 3rd to the 11th. Climate change was a very evident cross-cutting theme at the meeting, right from the start. In the opening ceremony and session, President Emmanuel Macron emphatically stated France’s commitment to addressing the challenges of biodiversity and climate change at a global scale, reiterating the key policy target of ’30 by 30’, or protecting 30% of land and water by 2030. Macron, and a number of other prominent leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang; emphasized the notion of conservation not simply as a ‘nice to have’ goal, or as an academic target; but very much in the spirit of healthy ecosystems providing multiple benefits, including climate change adaptation and mitigation.
