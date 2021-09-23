CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Ecology of Rationality

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRational choice depends more on the person’s context than on the person. If the input is poor, even a rational mind will make poor judgments. Babies, bats, and baboons can detect statistical regularities in their environment and master challenging tasks. Statements such as "We are all biased" lack meaning. Such...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

The warming climate is causing animals to 'shapeshift'

Climate change is not only a human problem; animals have to adapt to it as well. Some "warm-blooded" animals are shapeshifting and getting larger beaks, legs, and ears to better regulate their body temperatures as the planet gets hotter. Bird researcher Sara Ryding of Deakin University in Australia describes these changes in a review published September 7th in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.
ANIMALS
resilience.org

Ecological Economics For Humanity’s Plague Phase (2020)

Each morning the Sun comes up. We instinctively know this. The problem is that in the modern world, people sometimes find it difficult to tell the difference between: Natural phenomena – like the Sun rising; and the grandiose myths we tell ourselves – like the functioning of the economy. In...
ECONOMY
cell.com

Causal assumptions and causal inference in ecological experiments

Causal inferences require causal assumptions. To formalize the assumptions required to draw causal inferences from experimental data, scholars have leveraged insights about causal inference in observational settings. Even carefully designed experiments may face challenges in satisfying four important causal assumptions. Ecologists sometimes acknowledge and address these challenges but do not...
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

NEUTRINOVOLTAICS ECOLOGICAL CONSEQUENCES

There is a strong international drive right now to put an end to the environmental damage caused by fossil fuels. It's easy to miss the deeper ecological tragedy that petrochemicals have caused: plastic and poison accumulation, amidst all the climate change frenzy. Carcinogens and genetic modifiers are released into the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationality#Learning Environment#Ecology#Jdm
Phys.org

Study: Unite solutions to climate and biodiversity crises to save life on earth

Leading experts on the ecological impacts of climate change are calling for urgent action to align the climate and biodiversity agendas to ensure that low cost, low risk, low maintenance opportunities to jointly and efficiently address these two environmental issues are prioritized and implemented. A new, landmark study led by...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Ecology Service Manager

An amazing opportunity to drive forward environmental and ecological protection in Kensington and Chelsea, ensuring access to nature across our communities. At the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, we put our communities at the heart of everything we do. Our Ecology Service is instrumental to the health and wellbeing...
HEALTH
Harvard Health

Why doesn’t rationality seem to matter anymore?

Excerpted from “Rationality: Why It Seems Scarce and Why It Matters” by Steven Pinker, Johnstone Family Professor of Psychology. Rationality ought to be the lodestar for everything we think and do. (If you disagree, are your objections rational?) Yet in an era blessed with unprecedented resources for reasoning, the public sphere is infested with fake news, quack cures, conspiracy theories, and “post-truth” rhetoric. We face deadly threats to our health, our democracy, and the livability of our planet. Though the problems are daunting, solutions exist, and our species has the intellectual wherewithal to find them. Yet among our fiercest problems today is convincing people to accept the solutions when we do find them.
MENTAL HEALTH
resilience.org

Why is the political process so slow to respond to our ecological crisis?

Preface. Rex Weyler is one of the co-founders of Greenpeace in Canada, a brilliant ecologist and journalist, and more. His blog is here. Rex Weyler. September 2021. Ecological crisis: Might as well speak the truth. Why is the political process — worldwide — so slow in responding appropriately to our...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Diversity matters: Species richness keeps ecosystems running

Microorganisms, plants, and animals accomplish great feats every day. For example, by decomposing material, producing plant biomass, or pollinating flowers, they keep nature 'up and running," thereby securing the livelihood of humans. Numerous studies have shown that a high biodiversity can have a positive impact on these as well as on other ecosystem functions.
WILDLIFE
Scientific American

Death, Physics and Wishful Thinking

Our quirky minds thwart psychologists’ efforts to find durable theories. But terror-management theory has held up quite well since three psychologists proposed it more than 30 years ago. It holds that fear of death underpins many of our actions and convictions. We cling to our beliefs more tightly when reminded of our mortality, especially if those beliefs connect us to something transcending our puny mortal selves.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

What Makes a True Skeptic?

Imagine that you've spent a good part of your life vigorously defending a certain idea, only to hear that idea being invoked to justify something you find abhorrent. Perhaps you're a strong supporter of academic freedom and a believer in considering multiple points of view—and then you discover that evolution deniers are using those exact phrases to demand that creationism be taught in science classes. Or maybe, after rhapsodizing for years about the importance of cooperation and harmony, you notice corporations using those very words to justify preventing workers from joining a union, which would be, in their words, "divisive."1 And you're left stammering, along with J. Alfred Prufrock, "That is not what I meant at all."
YOUTUBE
psychologytoday.com

Improve Conflict by Setting Boundaries

Common words may mean different things to different people. When people feel misunderstood, they are likely to give up on a conversation. Setting boundaries on ideas improves communication. It also helps with testing ideas to discover their usefulness and limitations. Communicating with clear boundaries and specifying what is meant and...
SOCIETY
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Young People Worried About Climate Change Researchers Find

A recent study conducted by researchers from U.K, U.S, and Helsinki Universities determined that young people are anxious and deeply worried about climate change and are experiencing a sense of betrayal from current governments. Researchers from the University of Bath, University of Helsinki, NYU, UEA, Stanford University, NHS Foundation Trust, and more worked together to study the impact of climate change and the little action taken by governments to reverse climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
psychologytoday.com

Why We Ignore Relationship Red Flags

Good first impressions when dating color one's later perceptions as they seek confirmation of their first impressions. People often tune out red flags to maintain positive illusions about their dating partners. If you can't live with the character flaws of which red flags are indicators, move on and don't treat...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Columbia University

Glacier Funerals Offer a Way of Coping With Ecological Grief

How do you mourn a glacier—a feature inaccessible to most, save for photos and personal accounts? Although the eyes of others provide a wealth of sources to view glaciers, these immense masses often remain intangible, viewed through secondary sources and geographically distant. And yet, it is because of this magnitude that their disappearances are felt by so many.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Time in the Mind

There’s just too much evidence to ignore the possibility that time isn't the linear, inevitable phenomenon we think it is. Time as we experience it has a physical component that can be measured, and a perception component that cannot. How we show up for a situation in our minds affects...
SCIENCE
PLOS Blogs Network

The Climate-Ecology Nexus at the IUCN World Conservation Congress

Emma Archer, PLOS Climate Editor-in-Chief, discusses some of the highlights of the recent IUCN World Conservation Congress. Two weeks ago, I had the great privilege of attending the IUCN World Conservation Congress, running from September 3rd to the 11th. Climate change was a very evident cross-cutting theme at the meeting, right from the start. In the opening ceremony and session, President Emmanuel Macron emphatically stated France’s commitment to addressing the challenges of biodiversity and climate change at a global scale, reiterating the key policy target of ’30 by 30’, or protecting 30% of land and water by 2030. Macron, and a number of other prominent leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang; emphasized the notion of conservation not simply as a ‘nice to have’ goal, or as an academic target; but very much in the spirit of healthy ecosystems providing multiple benefits, including climate change adaptation and mitigation.
AGRICULTURE
psychologytoday.com

Current Reactions to 18 Ancient Proverbs

Proverbs are time-honored, distilled wisdom. Don't dismiss their value because they're a cliche. Many proverbs decry procrastination. It's one of humankind's long-standing curses. Many proverbs urge discernment over value-void acceptance. I’ve grown convinced that we benefit most from the brief. Proverbs are a particularly potent example of brevity. Proverbs are...
RELIGION
mcquad.org

Dune: A Fascinating Exploration of Ecology and Religion

Before the title “Dune” garnered worldwide attention due to the upcoming film starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, it was a novel that transformed the genre of science fiction. Frank Herbert wrote “Dune” in 1963, five years after traveling to the north end of the Oregon Dunes, where he was inspired...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy