Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ulster and southwestern Dutchess Counties through 645 PM EDT At 608 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newburgh, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Beacon, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Plattekill, Pleasant Valley, Hurley, Wappingers Falls, Highland, Fishkill, Millbrook, Modena, Stanfordville, Tillson, Port Ewen, Fairview and Marlboro. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 18 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH