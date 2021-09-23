CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews University Marks Change Day

WSJM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrews University is celebrating the spirit of community following its fifth annual Change Day. It was held last Thursday, and featured teams of volunteers from Andrews spreading out across southwest Michigan. Andrews Chaplain Jose Bourget tells WSJM News ahead of Change day, the university reaches out to non-profits. “We enlist...

