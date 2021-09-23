CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars work out free-agent TE Trey Burton

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Trey Burton could be a decent depth signing for the Jags, who are thin at the position. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

James O’Shaughnessy is out for at least a few weeks, and the Jaguars are starting to look for some additional depth at tight end. The team worked out free-agent tight end Trey Burton on Thursday, reports ESPN’s Field Yates.

After starting five games in four seasons with the Eagles, Burton had a breakout campaign with the Bears in 2018, finishing with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns. However, he hauled in only 14 receptions in 2019, leading to his release. The veteran caught on with the Colts in 2020, finishing with 28 receptions for 250 yards and three scores.

Burton does have some connection to the organization. The former undrafted free agent played under current Jags coach Urban Meyer at Florida.

O’Shaughnessy suffered a high-ankle sprain last weekend, and he landed on IR this week. The 29-year-old was the only tight end on the roster with multiple receptions, so it makes sense that the team is eyeing some reinforcement at the position. Otherwise, the Jags are hoping that one of Chris Manhertz, Jacob Hollister or fifth-round pick Luke Farrell will step up in the starter’s absence.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Espn#Eagles#Ir
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

