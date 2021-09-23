CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge deals blow to Eklutna’s bid for tribal gaming

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge in Washington, D.C. has decided against the Eklutna Tribe in its effort to build an Indian gaming parlor on land owned by tribal members. U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled Wednesday that the Interior department was justified in concluding the tribe does not have governmental authority over a particular land parcel near Eklutna village. If the eight acres in Chugiak are not legally considered “Indian land” Eklutna can’t use Indian gaming rules to build a gambling facility there.

