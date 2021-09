The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.

A Tampa Bay law firm is offering $20,000 for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.