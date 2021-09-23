Update: Missing Billings woman found safe

Update 7:20 p.m.

Billings police said in a tweet that Beverly Gallagher was found safe and sound.

The Billings Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Beverly Gallagher is a 73, 5’4” tall and 120 pounds. She is most likely driving a black 2020 GMC Acadia with an Arizona license plate.

Gallagher may be trying to get back to Arizona and suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.

Please contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8200 if she is located or you have any information.