CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Update: Missing Billings woman found safe

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZW0O_0c68EUVV00

Update 7:20 p.m.
Billings police said in a tweet that Beverly Gallagher was found safe and sound.

The Billings Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Beverly Gallagher is a 73, 5’4” tall and 120 pounds. She is most likely driving a black 2020 GMC Acadia with an Arizona license plate.

Gallagher may be trying to get back to Arizona and suffers from dementia and is considered endangered.

Please contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8200 if she is located or you have any information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Q2 News

COVID death toll in Yellowstone County rises to 32 for September

RiverStone Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Thursday in Yellowstone County, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated. The two men both died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. One, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, and the second, a man in his 60s, was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to RiverStone.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gmc Acadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q2 News

Update: 3 injured in I-90 crash in Billings

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the South Billings Boulevard exit. A pickup rear ended a car that was slowing for construction in the area, then overturned, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy