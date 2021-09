Governors Ball really is a New York City festival. There’s no glamping at Gov Ball, no frilly art installations, no Ferris wheels or people in flower crowns. Who has the time? People who go to Gov Ball are all business: Show up, do drugs, listen to music, get back on the train. Then do it all again for two more days — that’s New York Tough. And this year, the festival felt more New York than ever, since it was held in the parking lot outside the stadium where the Mets play and the 7 train rumbles back and forth...

