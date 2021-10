MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida nurse is finally home after three months in the hospital battling COVID-19. Carlos Olano, 64, works at Jackson Memorial Hospital but spent the last months there as a patient after testing positive for the virus. “When I first came out to the floor, I never thought I was going to leave,” Olano said Friday morning. “I never thought I was going to leave the way I am, going home.” Olano was unvaccinated but said he wasn’t opposed to it. He said he hadn’t been able to get the vaccine yet after dealing with repeated cases of bronchitis.He even said...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO