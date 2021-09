Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend. Saturday actually turned out to be a bit nicer than what was originally forecasted as most of the thunderstorm activity remained across interior sections of South Florida with only a few storms across our metro areas. While South Florida woke up to mainly dry conditions, more showers were noticeable on radar all across our local waters. And while those showers weren’t affecting our area, we are expecting more rain in the forecast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO