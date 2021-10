Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. The halt came as reports said Hong Kong real estate firm Hopson Development Holdings planned to buy a 51 percent stake in Evergrande's property services arm as the troubled giant tries to offload assets to meet its obligations. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Trading in Hopson was also suspended "pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction", according to a company statement to the exchange.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO