ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews are ready if they need to help someone stuck in flood waters. Especially those trained for swift water rescues. “They make sure they have their equipment. That it’s where they can easily get to it and they’re prepared to do what they need to do,” said Brian Clingenpeel, the Community Outreach Coordinator with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO