Butler County Times-Gazette among several Kansas Gannett papers are being purchased by CherryRoad Media
CherryRoad Media has announced the acquisition of several newspapers in Kansas, including the Butler County Times-Gazette, all owned by Gannett. In addition to the Pratt Tribune, the company has purchased the Hays Daily News, the Garden City Telegram, the Leavenworth Times, the St. John News, the Kiowa County Signal, the Dodge City Daily Globe, the McPherson Sentinel, the Butler County Times-Gazette, the Wellington Daily News, the Ottawa Times, the Newton Kansan and the Hiawatha World.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
