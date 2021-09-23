CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Joseph W. Evanoski

Bristol Press
 4 days ago

Joseph W. Evanoski, 76, formerly of Bristol, husband, for almost 55 years, to Sandy (Walsh) Evanoski, passed away in Greensboro, NC on Sept. 12, 2021. Born on July 24, 1945 in Waterbury, CT, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Mozelak) Evanoski. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran who served our country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he sustained during his deployment in Vietnam. Joe retired from Bristol Hospital after working for the hospital for 35 years. Besides his wife Sandy, Joe leaves his three daughters and sons-in-law Joan and Kevin Tetro of Bristol, Ann and James Macrea of Gastonia, NC, and Jennifer and Michael Veilleux of South Windsor; two brothers and four sisters-in-law Edward and Pat Evanoski, Peter and Lorraine Evanoski, Linda Evanoski, and Anita Evanoski; three sisters and two brothers-in-law Patricia Cooper, Margie and Donald Dietland, and Polly Ann and Bill Gangloff; nine grandchildren Katie Evanoski, Brittany and Ryan Beaudoin, Sarah Robino, Tyler Salmoiraghi, Meagan Tetro, Nicholas Carr, Matthew Tetro, and Eric Veilleux; four great grandchildren Mason Wallace, Nathan Carroll, Everleigh Mae Nelson, and Eastland Carr; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his brothers Michael, Frank, Albert, and Robert Evanoski, and his sisters Mary Ann Goldman and Stephie Blake.

