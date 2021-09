ORANGE (CBSLA) – The bulk item retailer Costco, as well as others, have returned to putting a limit on how many items of some products customers can purchase. Getting a hold of a large stash of toilet paper or paper towels, for instance, might be more difficult than before. “I mean, there’s nothing I can do, but its, I guess, almost going back to that whole toilet paper thing. Hope we don’t go in that direction again,” Danny Rujchanarong, a Costco customer, said. A sign at the Garden Grove Costco over the paper products section said one package of Bounty and Kirkland...

ORANGE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO