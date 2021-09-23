CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Helen (Buczek) Makara

By Editorials
Bristol Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen (Buczek) Makara, 98, of Bristol, former Terryville resident, widow of Richard Ellsworth Makara Sr. passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2021, at the age of 98. She was born in New Milford Conn., on May 27, 1923 and was the daughter of Thomas and Louise (Bartnicki) Buczek. Helen graduated from New Milford High School in 1941. She met her husband Richard at a wedding, and they were married on Aug. 5, 1945. She was a proud wife, mother, and homemaker. Helen also worked at Seth Thomas Clock in Thomaston. Helen was active in the Terryville/Plymouth Seniors, her local church, St. Casimir’s, the Women’s Guild and Rosary Society, in Terryville. Helen volunteered at the Terryville Food Bank and Lock Museum for years.

Bristol, CT
Obituaries
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
