California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday establishing first-of-its-kind protections for warehouse workers. The new law, which will impact companies such as Amazon and other major retailers, forces them to disclose production quotas and productivity metrics to warehouse employees and government agencies. Companies will have 30 days from the date someone is hired to provide an employee with a written description of the quotas they need to meet.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO