Devour A Fresh And Delicious Meal At This Restaurant On A Mesmerizing Farm In New Mexico

There is something special about sitting down to enjoy a delicious meal with fresh ingredients in a beautiful setting; and there is a restaurant in Albuquerque that offers all of this and so much more! Farm & Table is a restaurant in New Mexico that serves delectable American cuisine and is set on a gorgeous 12-acre property.

Farm & Table is not your typical New Mexico restaurant. It is set on a heavenly farm and boasts a more romantic, upscale environment.

There are all types of crops grown on this farm, including a variety of fruit and nut trees, berries, and more. The farmstead is also the home to several cows.

During the warmer weather, sit on the outdoor patio so you can enjoy the beautiful farm and surrounding area. Indoor dining is also available.

No matter what you order at Farm & Table, you can be assured it is of the highest quality. Approximately 80% of the food served at this restaurant is sourced from local farmers, dairies, ranchers, and others in the community.

Spend some time looking over the menu. Everything is fresh and delicious. Be aware that the menu will change depending on the New Mexico growing season.

You may want to start with a peach and smoked pecan salad.

Shrimp and squid ink pasta may become your new favorite dish. Every entrée is packed with incredible flavor and the presentation is stunning.

Of course, no meal is complete without dessert. Try the flourless chocolate torte or one of the other many dessert options on the menu.

There is also a collection of wine and beer to help you create the perfect meal.

Not only is Farm & Table tasty and set in a beautiful landscape, but this New Mexico restaurant also strives to give back.

