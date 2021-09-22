CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Devour A Fresh And Delicious Meal At This Restaurant On A Mesmerizing Farm In New Mexico

By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
Only In New Mexico
 4 days ago

There is something special about sitting down to enjoy a delicious meal with fresh ingredients in a beautiful setting; and there is a restaurant in Albuquerque that offers all of this and so much more! Farm & Table is a restaurant in New Mexico that serves delectable American cuisine and is set on a gorgeous 12-acre property.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oz3gG_0c689zWo00
Farm & Table is not your typical New Mexico restaurant. It is set on a heavenly farm and boasts a more romantic, upscale environment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBlpk_0c689zWo00
There are all types of crops grown on this farm, including a variety of fruit and nut trees, berries, and more. The farmstead is also the home to several cows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fyOJ_0c689zWo00
During the warmer weather, sit on the outdoor patio so you can enjoy the beautiful farm and surrounding area. Indoor dining is also available.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpYuD_0c689zWo00
No matter what you order at Farm & Table, you can be assured it is of the highest quality. Approximately 80% of the food served at this restaurant is sourced from local farmers, dairies, ranchers, and others in the community.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SKRc_0c689zWo00
Spend some time looking over the menu. Everything is fresh and delicious. Be aware that the menu will change depending on the New Mexico growing season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uddVQ_0c689zWo00
You may want to start with a peach and smoked pecan salad.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggQ8k_0c689zWo00
Shrimp and squid ink pasta may become your new favorite dish. Every entrée is packed with incredible flavor and the presentation is stunning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mf0nk_0c689zWo00
Of course, no meal is complete without dessert. Try the flourless chocolate torte or one of the other many dessert options on the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Oxc8_0c689zWo00
There is also a collection of wine and beer to help you create the perfect meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r2Uw_0c689zWo00
Not only is Farm & Table tasty and set in a beautiful landscape, but this New Mexico restaurant also strives to give back.

To learn more about this restaurant in New Mexico, click here. Make sure to follow Farm & Table on Facebook as well.

Have you ever eaten at Farm & Table in New Mexico? What was your experience like? We’d love to hear all about it in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In New Mexico

One Of The Most Incredible Businesses In New Mexico, Michael’s Kitchen Is Unlike Any Other Restaurant

There are hundreds of places to eat in the Land of Enchantment, but only a handful are delicious, delightful, and unchangeable. At these restaurants, you know that you’ll receive exquisite service, incredible food, and a welcoming atmosphere. There is one small business, located in Taos, New Mexico, that is one of these delightful restaurants: Michael’s […] The post One Of The Most Incredible Businesses In New Mexico, Michael’s Kitchen Is Unlike Any Other Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
RESTAURANTS
Only In New Mexico

One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million

When you are looking for a luxurious, beautiful, and relaxing getaway, head to Santa Fe and book a stay at the Bishop’s Lodge. This luxury resort is the first of its kind in the area and it provides comfort, fresh air, a wellness focus, and some enchanting views. In fact, many media outlets have listed […] The post One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
SANTA FE, NM
Only In New Mexico

The Wild Rivers Backcountry Byway In New Mexico Takes You From The Plains To A Gorge And Back

There are more than two dozen scenic byways in New Mexico, and any of these drives could be at the top of your bucket list. However, there is one in particular — the Wild Rivers Backcountry Byway — that is absolutely stunning. This short, 13-mile route takes drivers along varying terrain to see some of […] The post The Wild Rivers Backcountry Byway In New Mexico Takes You From The Plains To A Gorge And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In New Mexico

Believe it or not, fall is on its way to the Land of Enchantment. Even as we’re enjoying the last gasps of summer, we are excited about the arrival of this season of color. When our leaves start turning into their spectacular reds, oranges, and golds, it’s magical. There’s no doubt about it: New Mexico […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
Only In New Mexico

Spend The Night In A Shipping Container That Is Now An Airbnb In New Mexico

When you think of a shipping container, you likely don’t think about comfortable and relaxing accommodations. However, this shipping container Airbnb in New Mexico is about to change that! The Steel Pueblo, located in the small town of El Prado, is the perfect place to stay in the Land of Enchantment. Whether you are looking […] The post Spend The Night In A Shipping Container That Is Now An Airbnb In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

When And Where To Expect New Mexico’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Fall is upon us, and summer is now in the rearview mirror. While in some ways this is a little disappointing, it also means leaf-peeping season is here! The website SmokyMountains.com recently released a fall foliage predictor map to help you plan your fall foliage viewing in New Mexico. While not all predictions are 100 […] The post When And Where To Expect New Mexico’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In New Mexico

Climb A Narrow Metal Staircase To A Remarkable Cave On This Hiking Trail In New Mexico

Are you searching for a little adventure? There are hundreds of hikes in New Mexico and some of them are a little more unique and exhilarating than others. There is one trail that offers a few unique elements, such as a narrow metal staircase and a remarkable cave, and lots of excitement: the Sandia Cave Trail. This hiking trail in New Mexico is short, unique, and very fun.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Cuisine#All About It#Food Drink#Farm Table On Facebook
Only In New Mexico

Enjoy A Short 0.3-Mile Hike To Gorgeous Hot Springs In New Mexico

When you are searching for a place where you can sit back and relax, there are several destinations in New Mexico you can visit. However, Black Rock Hot Springs, located near Arroyo Hondo in the northern part of the state, is one destination that must be at the top of your list. Not only can you soak in the gorgeous hot springs, but the short-and-sweet hike to reach the relaxing pool is less than 0.5 miles long.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

Turn Back The Clock And Spend A Night Under The Stars At This Vintage Trailer Hotel In New Mexico

Whether you’re simply passing through the Land of Enchantment or you’re looking for a unique staycation, New Mexico is home to some pretty awesome accommodations. One of these unique, cozy, and unforgettable places to stay is the Hotel Luna Mystica near Taos. This is certainly not your traditional hotel. Rather than spend the night in a stuffy hotel room, you get to sleep in a fabulous vintage trailer at this unique hotel in New Mexico.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

Pecos National Historical Park In New Mexico Is A Southwestern Adventure That Every New Mexican Should Experience

It doesn’t matter if you want to get away for the weekend or you are looking for the perfect day trip in New Mexico, there is one location that must be on your bucket list: Pecos National Historical Park. Located approximately 30 miles from Santa Fe, this is one historical park in New Mexico that […] The post Pecos National Historical Park In New Mexico Is A Southwestern Adventure That Every New Mexican Should Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In New Mexico

This County In New Mexico Was One Of The Most Dangerous Places In The Nation In The 1870s

Back in the late 1870s, Colfax County was a dangerous place. It was, in fact, the single most dangerous county in New Mexico. It was home to bawdy mining camps, range wars, tribal conflicts, and deadly gunplay. Below, we take a peek at what was going on in Colfax County in the 1870s: Today, you […] The post This County In New Mexico Was One Of The Most Dangerous Places In The Nation In The 1870s appeared first on Only In Your State.
CIMARRON, NM
Only In New Mexico

Spend The Day In Thick Aspen Trees On This Steep But Short Trail In New Mexico

For many New Mexicans, the perfect day consists of connecting with nature, watching wildlife, and enjoying some breathtaking views. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel far to have this type of experience in the Land of Enchantment. There is one hiking trail in the Santa Fe National Forest that will give you all of this — and so much more! The Alamo Vista Trail in New Mexico is short, but the climb and the final views will certainly make your heart race.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

Visit The Piranha Tank And Aviary Inside This Unique Restaurant In New Mexico

While there are numerous restaurants in the Land of Enchantment that serve good food, the best places to eat in New Mexico offer mouthwatering dishes *and* unforgettable experiences. La Posta de Mesilla Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Mesilla, New Mexico, is one of these incredible dining establishments. Not only are your taste buds in for a treat, but you’ll eat in a historic building and have some unusual dinner companions as well!
MESILLA, NM
Only In New Mexico

New Mexico’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 146 Glorious Campsites

A lake is the perfect day trip in New Mexico. You can fish, swim, boat, and so much more. In fact, you’ll be having so much fun, you won’t want the excursion to end — and fortunately, it doesn’t have to! At Ute Lake State Park in eastern New Mexico, you will find multiple campsites located right along the water that offer the most gorgeous views and easy access to some of your favorite water sports.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

One of the Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In New Mexico

New Mexico is full of natural beauty and scenic drives, but one road has recently received some much-deserved national attention — the High Road to Taos Scenic Byway. This is one of the best scenic drives in New Mexico and it takes you along many twists and turns in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It […] The post One of the Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Mexico

Only In New Mexico

2K+
Followers
345
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Mexico is for people who LOVE the Land of Enchantment. We publish one New Mexico article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy