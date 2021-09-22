Devour A Fresh And Delicious Meal At This Restaurant On A Mesmerizing Farm In New Mexico
By Courtnie Erickson
Only In New Mexico
4 days ago
There is something special about sitting down to enjoy a delicious meal with fresh ingredients in a beautiful setting; and there is a restaurant in Albuquerque that offers all of this and so much more! Farm & Table is a restaurant in New Mexico that serves delectable American cuisine and is set on a gorgeous 12-acre property.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about this restaurant in New Mexico, click here. Make sure to follow Farm & Table on Facebook as well.
Have you ever eaten at Farm & Table in New Mexico? What was your experience like? We’d love to hear all about it in the comments.
There are hundreds of places to eat in the Land of Enchantment, but only a handful are delicious, delightful, and unchangeable. At these restaurants, you know that you’ll receive exquisite service, incredible food, and a welcoming atmosphere. There is one small business, located in Taos, New Mexico, that is one of these delightful restaurants: Michael’s […]
The post One Of The Most Incredible Businesses In New Mexico, Michael’s Kitchen Is Unlike Any Other Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you are looking for a luxurious, beautiful, and relaxing getaway, head to Santa Fe and book a stay at the Bishop’s Lodge. This luxury resort is the first of its kind in the area and it provides comfort, fresh air, a wellness focus, and some enchanting views. In fact, many media outlets have listed […]
The post One Of The Most Anticipated Hotels Opened In New Mexico And It Is One In A Million appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are more than two dozen scenic byways in New Mexico, and any of these drives could be at the top of your bucket list. However, there is one in particular — the Wild Rivers Backcountry Byway — that is absolutely stunning. This short, 13-mile route takes drivers along varying terrain to see some of […]
The post The Wild Rivers Backcountry Byway In New Mexico Takes You From The Plains To A Gorge And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
Believe it or not, fall is on its way to the Land of Enchantment. Even as we’re enjoying the last gasps of summer, we are excited about the arrival of this season of color. When our leaves start turning into their spectacular reds, oranges, and golds, it’s magical. There’s no doubt about it: New Mexico […]
The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you think of a shipping container, you likely don’t think about comfortable and relaxing accommodations. However, this shipping container Airbnb in New Mexico is about to change that! The Steel Pueblo, located in the small town of El Prado, is the perfect place to stay in the Land of Enchantment. Whether you are looking […]
The post Spend The Night In A Shipping Container That Is Now An Airbnb In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fall is upon us, and summer is now in the rearview mirror. While in some ways this is a little disappointing, it also means leaf-peeping season is here! The website SmokyMountains.com recently released a fall foliage predictor map to help you plan your fall foliage viewing in New Mexico. While not all predictions are 100 […]
The post When And Where To Expect New Mexico’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Whether you like it or not, winter is almost here in the Land of Enchantment. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be a mild winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac recently released their 2021 winter predictions, and for all of us in New Mexico, we are about to become cold… chilled-to-the-bone cold.
Are you searching for a little adventure? There are hundreds of hikes in New Mexico and some of them are a little more unique and exhilarating than others. There is one trail that offers a few unique elements, such as a narrow metal staircase and a remarkable cave, and lots of excitement: the Sandia Cave Trail. This hiking trail in New Mexico is short, unique, and very fun.
When you are searching for a place where you can sit back and relax, there are several destinations in New Mexico you can visit. However, Black Rock Hot Springs, located near Arroyo Hondo in the northern part of the state, is one destination that must be at the top of your list. Not only can you soak in the gorgeous hot springs, but the short-and-sweet hike to reach the relaxing pool is less than 0.5 miles long.
Whether you’re simply passing through the Land of Enchantment or you’re looking for a unique staycation, New Mexico is home to some pretty awesome accommodations. One of these unique, cozy, and unforgettable places to stay is the Hotel Luna Mystica near Taos. This is certainly not your traditional hotel. Rather than spend the night in a stuffy hotel room, you get to sleep in a fabulous vintage trailer at this unique hotel in New Mexico.
Some days, you don’t need a fancy meal at a luxurious restaurant. Rather, you simply want a bowl and spoon, a glass of milk, and your favorite cereal. At Surreal Cereal in Los Lunas, New Mexico, you can have just that! This unique cereal restaurant in New Mexico will get your taste buds watering, and you’ll never look at cereal the same way again.
It doesn’t matter if you want to get away for the weekend or you are looking for the perfect day trip in New Mexico, there is one location that must be on your bucket list: Pecos National Historical Park. Located approximately 30 miles from Santa Fe, this is one historical park in New Mexico that […]
The post Pecos National Historical Park In New Mexico Is A Southwestern Adventure That Every New Mexican Should Experience appeared first on Only In Your State.
Back in the late 1870s, Colfax County was a dangerous place. It was, in fact, the single most dangerous county in New Mexico. It was home to bawdy mining camps, range wars, tribal conflicts, and deadly gunplay. Below, we take a peek at what was going on in Colfax County in the 1870s: Today, you […]
The post This County In New Mexico Was One Of The Most Dangerous Places In The Nation In The 1870s appeared first on Only In Your State.
For many New Mexicans, the perfect day consists of connecting with nature, watching wildlife, and enjoying some breathtaking views. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel far to have this type of experience in the Land of Enchantment. There is one hiking trail in the Santa Fe National Forest that will give you all of this — and so much more! The Alamo Vista Trail in New Mexico is short, but the climb and the final views will certainly make your heart race.
While there are numerous restaurants in the Land of Enchantment that serve good food, the best places to eat in New Mexico offer mouthwatering dishes *and* unforgettable experiences. La Posta de Mesilla Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant in the small town of Mesilla, New Mexico, is one of these incredible dining establishments. Not only are your taste buds in for a treat, but you’ll eat in a historic building and have some unusual dinner companions as well!
A lake is the perfect day trip in New Mexico. You can fish, swim, boat, and so much more. In fact, you’ll be having so much fun, you won’t want the excursion to end — and fortunately, it doesn’t have to! At Ute Lake State Park in eastern New Mexico, you will find multiple campsites located right along the water that offer the most gorgeous views and easy access to some of your favorite water sports.
New Mexico is full of natural beauty and scenic drives, but one road has recently received some much-deserved national attention — the High Road to Taos Scenic Byway. This is one of the best scenic drives in New Mexico and it takes you along many twists and turns in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It […]
The post One of the Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Mexico is for people who LOVE the Land of Enchantment. We publish one New Mexico article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 0