49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Another DNP on Thursday

Mitchell (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Mitchell has yet to get on the field this week due to a shoulder injury suffered Week 2. Coach Kyle Shanahan called the issue "a little worse than a stinger," but the running back still "has a chance to go Sunday" versus the Packers, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. It stands to wonder if Mitchell will need to practice in some capacity Friday to do so, but the 49ers are prepared to roll out a reconfigured backfield with Raheem Mostert (knee) on injured reserve and JaMycal Hasty out for multiple games due to a high ankle sprain. Fellow rookie RB Trey Sermon (concussion) has put together back-to-back limited sessions and seems like the best bet of the regulars to play in Week 3. That quartet aside, Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick are the healthy options on the active roster, while Kerryon Johnson and Chris Thompson reside on the practice squad.