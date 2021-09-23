CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of Jelani Day, missing Illinois college student, identified

By Dakin Andone, Omar Jimenez, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coroner of LaSalle County, Illinois, on Thursday, identified a body found earlier this month as missing graduate student Jelani Day. The LaSalle County Coroner confirmed Day's identity through forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison, the office said in a news release shared by the Bloomington Police Department. The cause of death remains unknown, the release said, pending further investigation.

