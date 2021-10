CHICAGO — Three people were injured, one fatally, in a shooting in the city’s Near North Side community area early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were sitting together in a parked car when they were shot from an unknown direction, with shots also striking a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk at approximately 3:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street.

